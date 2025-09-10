Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Breaks out with two homers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.
Hernandez went yard in the fourth and eighth innings to get himself out of a slump. He entered Tuesday's action just 3-for-22 (.136) over his first six games in September, and he hadn't hit a homer since Aug. 20, which was also against the Rockies. The outfielder is up to 23 homers this season and has added a .244/.281/.452 slash line with 80 RBI, 56 runs scored, five stolen bases and 25 doubles over 119 contests.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: On bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting amid slump•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Reaches 20-homer mark in win•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Goes deep in win•