Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

After drawing a bases-loaded walk in the third inning off Brayan Bello, Hernandez gave the Dodgers some insurance in the eighth with a two-run shot off Jorge Alcala. It was the veteran outfielder's first homer in July, snapping a 19-game power drought, and on the month Hernandez is slashing just .224/.269/.327 with two doubles, three runs and eight RBI in 14 contests.