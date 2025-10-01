Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Crushes two homers against Reds
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series.
Hernandez broke the game open for Los Angeles with a three-run homer off Hunter Greene in the third inning. Hernandez added another homer in the fifth before Shohei Ohtani hit his second long ball of the game in the sixth -- the two became the fifth pair of teammates to hit multiple home runs in a postseason game, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. With 25 homers during the regular season, Hernandez has now reached that threshold in each of the last six full MLB campaigns.
