Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series.

Hernandez broke the game open for Los Angeles with a three-run homer off Hunter Greene in the third inning. Hernandez added another homer in the fifth before Shohei Ohtani hit his second long ball of the game in the sixth -- the two became the fifth pair of teammates to hit multiple home runs in a postseason game, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. With 25 homers during the regular season, Hernandez has now reached that threshold in each of the last six full MLB campaigns.