Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Dealing with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros and is undergoing medical imaging on his left foot, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The veteran outfielder was able to finish out Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Astros after fouling a pitch off his foot, but he'll sit out at least one game while he gets evaluated. Hernandez should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener at Milwaukee.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Stepping out of lineup•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers again Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Smacks three-run homer•