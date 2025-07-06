Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros and is undergoing medical imaging on his left foot, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The veteran outfielder was able to finish out Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Astros after fouling a pitch off his foot, but he'll sit out at least one game while he gets evaluated. Hernandez should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener at Milwaukee.