Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run triple in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hernandez had gone just 2-for-20 over his previous six games, and he was given Sunday off to reset before a team off day Monday. The outfielder responded well, opening the scoring with his solo shot in the second inning before plating two more runs in the sixth on his first triple of the year. He's at a .246/.285/.459 slash line with 25 homers, 88 RBI, 64 runs scored, five stolen bases and 28 doubles across 130 contests.