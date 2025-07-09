Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Expected back in lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he expects Hernandez (foot) to be back in the lineup for Friday's game in San Francisco, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez hasn't played since fouling a ball off his left foot in Saturday's game against the Astros. He will miss a fourth straight start Wednesday against the Brewers but is expected to make his return to action Friday following the Dodgers' scheduled off day Thursday.
