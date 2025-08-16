Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Hernandez's seventh-inning homer ended up being the difference in this battle between NL West rivals. The outfielder has hit fairly well in August, going 11-for-43 (.256) with three homers and eight RBI over 11 contests, though he's also racked up 17 strikeouts so far this month. Overall, he's up to 19 homers, 72 RBI and a .754 OPS through 99 games this season.