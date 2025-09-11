Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 9-0 win against Colorado on Wednesday.

Hernandez capped the scoring in a dominant Dodgers victory with a 445-foot solo shot to center field in the eighth inning. The long ball was his third in his past two contests following a 14-game homerless stretch. Hernandez batted just .122 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate during that power drought, but he seems to be getting back in tune just in time for the stretch run.