Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Hits another homer Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 9-0 win against Colorado on Wednesday.
Hernandez capped the scoring in a dominant Dodgers victory with a 445-foot solo shot to center field in the eighth inning. The long ball was his third in his past two contests following a 14-game homerless stretch. Hernandez batted just .122 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate during that power drought, but he seems to be getting back in tune just in time for the stretch run.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Breaks out with two homers•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: On bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting amid slump•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Reaches 20-homer mark in win•