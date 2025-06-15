Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Giants.
Hernandez has homered in three straight games, bringing his total for the year up to 13. His sixth-inning blast Saturday stretched the Dodgers' lead to 10-0. The outfielder's return to power and consistency at the plate has him at a .267/.300/.516 slash line with 50 RBI, 36 runs scored and five stolen bases over 56 contests after a brief slump in early June.
