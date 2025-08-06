Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers twice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-6 win over the Cardinals.
Hernandez hit a solo shot in the third inning and a three-run blast in the seventh. This was his third multi-hit effort over his last 11 games, a span in which he's batting .326 (14-for-43) with four homers and 10 RBI. The outfielder is up to a .256/.293/.473 slash line with 18 homers, 68 RBI, 46 runs scored and five stolen bases through 92 contests this season. He looks to have leveled off after a rough early part of July and continues to occupy a spot in the middle of the Dodgers' order.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Getting afternoon off•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts another homer at Fenway•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Carries offense in win•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Riding pine Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Part of starting nine Friday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Expected back in lineup Friday•