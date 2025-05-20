Hernandez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona.
Hernandez went 0-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run during his return from the IL on Monday, and the Dodgers will sit him down Tuesday as he eases his way back into MLB action. While he rests, Michael Conforto, Enrique Hernandez and Andy Pages will start across Los Angeles' outfield.
