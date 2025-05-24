Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Mets.

The veteran outfielder was a part of all three Dodgers' rallies on the night, driving in two runs with a single in the third inning before scoring after being hit by a pitch in the fifth, but it was his RBI double to lead off the 13th that was the decisive blow. Hernandez has gone 3-for-12 with a double, a homer and seven RBI since coming off the IL on May 19, and on the season he's delivered a .310/.336/.599 slash line with 10 long balls and 41 RBI in just 37 contests.