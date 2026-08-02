Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Provides offense in loss

Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Hernandez produced the only scoring play for the Dodgers, taking Payton Tolle deep in the second inning. This was Hernandez's second homer in his last three games after he went 18 contests without one. He has gone 11-for-30 (.367) over his last eight games while maintaining a starting role in the outfield. He's batting .256 with a .736 OPS, 10 homers, 40 RBI, 45 runs scored, 12 doubles and two stolen bases over 76 contests this season.