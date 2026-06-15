Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Ramping up baseball activities

Hernandez (hamstring) is expected to ramp up his baseball activities this week, and if all goes well, he could be sent out on a rehab assignment by the weekend, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Hernandez landed on the 10-day injured list at the end of May after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. He was initially expected to miss one month, but if all goes well during the week and he's cleared to embark on a rehab stint by the weekend, there's a chance he could beat that one-month timeline.