Hernandez isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Hernandez has been struggling at the plate of late, going 2-for-27 with 11 strikeouts over his past seven games. He'll get a day off his feet Saturday while Los Angeles is in the midst of a 13-day stretch without an off day. Hyeseong Kim is starting in center field against the Cardinals, and Andy Pages is sliding over to right field.