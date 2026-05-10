Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Receiving day off amid rough spell
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
According to Jack Harris of the California Post, manager Dave Roberts classified Hernandez's absence from Sunday's lineup as a rest day, and the skipper suggested that the outfielder could be in line for more planned days off as he aims to "work things out" during a rough stretch at the plate. Dating back to April 17, Hernandez is batting just .176 with one extra-base hit. Hernandez is maintaining a more palatable .238 average on the season, but he's supplemented it with a .365 slugging percentage, a career-low mark by 55 points.
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