Hernandez (personal) will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's game versus the White Sox.
Hernandez was unavailable for the first two games of the series as he dealt with personal matters in his native Dominican Republic. He's back in there for Wednesday's finale as the Dodgers try to finish off the sweep.
