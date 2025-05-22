Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 3-1 win against Arizona on Wednesday.
Corbin Burnes frustrated Los Angeles batters for most of the night, but Hernandez made the veteran hurler pay for his lone mistake with a three-run blast on a slider over the plate in the sixth inning. That long ball stood up as the Dodgers' only extra-base hit in the contest and provided the decisive runs in the 3-1 win. This was just Hernandez's third game (and second start) following a two-week stint on the IL, and the homer was the All-Star outfielder's first hit since his return to action.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Activated off IL•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Will need rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Resumes swinging bat•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Could return in two weeks•