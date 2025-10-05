Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

Hernandez struck out in each of his first three plate appearances while facing Cristopher Sanchez, but the Dodgers cracked the code in the sixth inning and were able to get Sanchez out of the game. With Los Angeles trailing 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Hernandez clubbed a three-run homer off Matt Strahm into the bleachers in right-center to give the Dodgers the lead. Through three playoff games, Hernandez is hitting .357 with three home runs and nine RBI, good for a 1.077 OPS.