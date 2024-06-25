Hernandez (personal) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez is currently tending to personal matters in the Dominican Republic and was initially expected to rejoin the team prior to Tuesday's contest. However, manager Dave Roberts gave Hernandez an extra day off. The 31-year-old outfielder could be back in the lineup Wednesday for the series finale.
