Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Ticketed for injured list

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed after Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies that Hernandez (hamstring) will be placed on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez went 0-for-1 at the dish before exiting in the second inning Wednesday due to the left hamstring strain. The 33-year-old will undergo an MRI on Thursday before a timeline for his return will be established, but the Dodgers are already planning on deactivating him ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Phillies. Hernandez will be the second position player that the Dodgers lost to injury during the three-game series with Colorado, as utility man Enrique Hernandez suffered a significant tear of his left oblique Tuesday that will likely keep him on the shelf for 6-to-8 weeks.