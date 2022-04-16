Gonsolin didn't factor unto the decision during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Cincinnati, allowing three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four scoreless innings.

Gonsolin permitted baserunners in each inning but was able to escape unscathed, most notably dodging a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. The 27-year-old has now allowed just one run through two starts, though he's only pitched seven total innings and hasn't made it past 74 pitches. He's set to take on Atlanta on Wednesday.