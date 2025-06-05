Gonsolin (3-2) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

In Gonsolin's previous start, he served up four home runs but was still able to earn a victory behind a potent Dodgers offense. The right-hander had a better stat line Wednesday with only one long ball and two earned runs allowed, but Los Angeles didn't score until the ninth frame, saddling Gonsolin with his second loss of the campaign. There were some positive takeaways for the right-hander despite the defeat, as he racked up an impressive 17 whiffs and tied a season-low mark with three hits allowed. He's still struggling with his control, though, as Gonsolin has walked multiple batters in six straight starts and has a poor 5.4 K/9 over 30 innings during that span.