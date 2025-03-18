Gonsolin (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

It was previously reported that Gonsolin was expected to begin the season on the injured list due to a back issue, and the team made the move official Monday. Dustin May will hold on to the fifth starter spot until Gonsolin is back at 100 percent, at which point the club will need to make a decision on whether to deploy Gonsolin in long relief or bump May from the rotation.