Gonsolin has pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three batters, over two appearances in Cactus League play.
Gonsolin missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he appears back to full health this spring. The right-hander was super efficient in his most recent appearance Wednesday, needing just 13 pitches -- all of which were strikes -- to retire six batters. Gonsolin is a candidate to open the regular season as the Dodgers' fifth starter.
