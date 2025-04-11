Gonsolin (back) will need at least two more rehab outings to ramp up to five or six innings, MLB.com reports. He threw 3.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his second rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
The Dodgers have openings in the starting rotation with Blake Snell (shoulder) on the injured list and Justin Wrobleski sent to the minors after his last poor outing. However, it doesn't look like Gonsolin is an option in the next week. Gonsolin began the season on the injured list due to a back injury he suffered in mid-March.
