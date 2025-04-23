Gonsolin (back) is scheduled to start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Gonsolin tossed four innings in his last rehab outing with Oklahoma City this past Tuesday, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he wants the 30-year-old right-hander to pitch into the fifth inning Wednesday, per Moreno. Gonsolin has made three appearances during his rehab assignment, logging a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across nine innings. He's in the final stages of his recovery from a back injury that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season.