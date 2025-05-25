Gonsolin (2-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.
Gonsolin allowed a constant stream of baserunners in the outing and didn't retire the side in order until his fifth and final frame. The right-hander wasn't hit all that hard, however -- only one of the knocks (a Juan Soto two-run double) against him went for extra bases. Gonsolin looked very good in beginning the campaign by allowing just five runs with a 21:4 K:BB over 16 innings across his first three starts, but he's scuffled since, yielding eight runs with a 7:8 K:BB across nine frames in his past two appearances. He'll look to get back on track in what's projected to be a tough home matchup against the Yankees next weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Struggles with bloody finger•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Tosses five scoreless frames•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Start bumped up•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Earns win, quality start in return•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Activated ahead of season debut•