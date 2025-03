Gonsolin (back) is throwing a simulated game Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Gonsolin began the season on the 15-day injured list after suffering a back injury while lifting weights in early March. He appears to be progressing in his throwing program, though it's unclear if he'll be in the Dodgers' rotation or bullpen when he returns. Gonsolin missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in September of 2023.