Gonsolin registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Arizona, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in four innings.

Gonsolin retired nine of 10 batters faced in the first, second and fourth innings but ran into trouble in the third, when four baserunners and an error led to three runs and a tie game. The damage amounts to the worst start of the season for the 27-year-old with the one bright side being the five strikeout in four innings while he previously had eight total in 13 innings. He's currently slated to pitch next on Tuesday against San Francisco.