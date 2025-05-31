Gonsolin (3-1) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win Friday over the Yankees.

Gonsolin served up four home runs in this outing, but he was fortunate that three of them were solo shots. After a positive start to the season, Gonsolin has allowed at least four runs while walking at least three batters in each of his last three outings. He's now at a 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB across 31 innings through six starts. The right-hander's next outing is projected to be at home versus the Mets.