The Dodgers optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

With the return of Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Gonzalez will be sent back to the minors to free up a roster spot. The 27-year-old lefty has been effective out of the bullpen for Oklahoma City with a 2.60 ERA through 17.1 frames, and he could return to Los Angeles if the Dodgers need a fresh arm down the line.