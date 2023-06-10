Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that Gonzalez could serve as the team's opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Roberts disclosed that he plans to have a southpaw open the contest, and the left-handed Gonzalez seems to be a logical choice after he previously opened Friday's contest. If Gonzalez does in fact get the starting nod, he likely won't work more than an inning or two before turning the game over to the Dodgers bullpen.