Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez is a bit of a surprise option to Triple-A, but his poor spring training (10.38 ERA, 1.85 WHIP) will see him open the year in Oklahoma City where he'll try and work things out. With Gonzalez now in the minors, Ardaya speculates that Andre Jackson now has a path to be the multi-inning relief option for the Dodgers to begin 2023.