The Dodgers recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Gonzalez was sent down to Triple-A on July 3 and has since put up a 3.48 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 10.1 innings with Oklahoma City. Despite Gonzalez's lack of production in the majors this season, he'll be called upon to replace Bryan Hudson, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.