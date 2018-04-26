Dodgers' Yimi Garcia: Optioned to minors
The Dodgers activated Garcia (elbow) from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, MLB.com reports.
Garcia has reached the finish line in his recovery from October 2016 Tommy John surgery, as he made four rehab appearances with the Triple-A club, giving up two runs on five hits over four innings. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that the team plans to add Garcia to the active roster at some point in May, but the righty will presumably need to prove effective at Oklahoma City before garnering a promotion.
