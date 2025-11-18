Cease rejected the Padres' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Cease posted a 4.55 ERA over 32 regular-season outings for the Padres, but he boasted a 215:71 K:BB over 168 innings. He's made at least 32 starts and struck out over 200 batters in each of the last five regular seasons, so the righty will do quite well in free agency. The Padres will receive draft-pick compensation if Cease departs.