Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that warned about Dylan Bundy

League-wide MLB Opening Day is set for Thursday, with Yankees vs. Orioles beginning at 1 p.m. ET, followed by a loaded slate of 14 games. MLB teams are finalizing their rosters and the final push is on for Fantasy baseball managers, as last-minute drafts are going off leading up to the first pitch of the season. A wild MLB offseason makes this season a tough one to predict. Proven stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Mookie Betts will fly off draft boards early, but championship rosters are built by hitting on the Fantasy baseball breakouts no one sees coming and avoiding the Fantasy baseball busts that can sink your entire team.

Last year, their model warned that Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was being overvalued. Bundy was the No. 40 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 68 thanks to a sky-high 5.45 ERA. The team at SportsLine was all over Bundy as one of its biggest Fantasy baseball busts from the start. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus Fantasy baseball rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

One of the 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is predicting: Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman.

The 25-year-old had a breakout season offensively in 2018, but the peripheral numbers suggest he could be even more effective. Chapman's HR/FB rate was just 14.7 percent, but in the minors he frequently enjoyed HR/FB rates in the 20s. Expect Chapman to hit for more power as he continues to progress, which is why the model projects him to finish as the No. 8 Fantasy third baseman despite an ADP of 16.

The model is also projecting Athletics shortstop Jurickson Profar as one of its top 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts. Profar hit 20 home runs, scored 82 times, drove in 77 RBIs, and stole 10 bases last season with the Rangers. He slashed .254/.335/.458 and his .269 BABIP suggests that there's still plenty of room for his average to improve based on the contact he's making.

Profar, who was traded to Oakland during the offseason, is the 15th shortstop going off the board on average in 2019 Fantasy baseball drafts. However, the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that he'll finish the season in the top 10 at his position, vastly out-producing his ADP.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal as one of its potential 2019 Fantasy baseball busts.

The fact that he became increasingly reliant on pulling the ball in 2018 is reason to believe that his average could continue to drop as he moves from Los Angeles to Milwaukee. The shifts are only going to get more aggressive the more he's pulling the ball, but any dip in power production could send his Fantasy value spiraling. That's why the model has him ranked as the 10th-best catcher despite being the fourth off the board. He's a player to avoid in your Fantasy baseball drafts.

SportsLine has more 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts recommendations, including a third baseman being drafted in the 15th round who finishes top-12 at his position.

So which 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Dylan Bundy's huge bust last season, and find out.