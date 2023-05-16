Happy Tuesday, everyone. Of course, it was another unhappy Monday for anyone who used a premium draft pick on Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah. After performing as one of the best overall draft picks and top starting pitchers in Fantasy Baseball last season, Manoah has been better left on benches this season, and that was true of his outing on Monday. He didn't make it through five innings en route to allowing five runs and it could've been worse if he didn't get a little help from a pick off and from his bullpen after being pulled in the fifth. It's the second consecutive outing where Manoah couldn't make it through five.

With this shellacking, Manoah's ERA jumps to 5.40, and if his slider is going to continue to perform this poorly, Manoah doesn't belong anywhere near your starting lineups. We'll dive into a few Waiver Wire pitchers that Chris Towers is suggesting and other nuggets to help you find someone to take Manoah's place in your lineups. If you roster him, all you can do is bench, hold and pray.

Let's dive into more of the action from Monday:

Wacha what

If you need a Manoah replacement, we might have someone for you. The most added starting pitchers in CBS leagues are Eury Perez, Dane Dunning, James Paxton, JP France and Louie Varland but maybe Padres SP Michael Wacha belongs on that list too. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Monday and finished with seven shutout innings -- one hit, one walk and a career high 11 strikeouts on 103 pitches. Wacha's changeup was lights out and generated 10 swinging strikes. He has now allowed just one earned run over his past three starts and pitches behind a great lineup. Wacha's trick has been his ability to limit hard contact, and if that keeps up he'll be rostered in a lot more than 64% of leagues like he is now on CBS.

Waiver wire priorities

Chris Towers broke down the top waiver priorities after Monday's action and here are a few of the standouts from Chris:

Brenton Doyle, OF, Rockies: "As a general rule, if you have any interesting skills as a hitter, we're going to be interested in you if you play for the Rockies. It feels like it's been a few years since that's actually worked out, but I'll throw Brenton Doyle out there after his two-homer game Monday. He's hitting .250 with an .836 OPS, four homers, and six steals in 17 games, and that power-speed combo is pretty intriguing in Coors Field. He's worth a look in deeper five-outfielder leagues.

Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners: "I'm surprised that Raleigh's roster rate has shrunk enough that he could realistically be featured in this column, but Monday's game showed us why he probably needs to be rostered in all leagues – at least all leagues with two catchers. He homered twice and went 3 for 4, with three batted balls with an exit velocity over 107 mph. He's not far off from last year's 27-homer pace, and his .320 expected wOBA actually outpaces his actual .308 mark, so you could argue he's been better than his results so far."

Towers also broke down Flaherty's impressive Monday start and what it means:

'Many Fantasy players surely gave up on Flaherty, whose roster rate was down to 70% entering play Monday. Flaherty was notably frustrated when asked about his diminished velocity in his previous couple of starts, and I, for one, was ready to give up on him.

"And then Monday happened.

"Flaherty turned the clock back in an 18-1 win over the Brewers, tossing seven brilliant, shutout innings in his longest start in over two years. He struck out 10 in the outing, his first double-digit strikeout game since September of 2020, and he walked just two while allowing three hits. It was the best results we've seen from Flaherty in years – and there's something kind of funny about this performance coming in Willson Contreras' return to catching after the Cardinals seemingly made him the fall guy for their rotation's struggles."

News & notes