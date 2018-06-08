Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Adds and drops for Week 12
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the hitters you need to add.
We've seen good stretches from Joc Pederson before, but this one is different. His improved plate discipline makes Pederson a player to add in deeper formats. Who else should you be adding to your Fantasy squads? On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we'll look ahead to next week's two-start pitchers and discuss some hitters who are catching our eye lately including Pederson, Scott Schebler and more. We'll also cover the news and notes from around baseball and recap Thursday's major storylines.
Also on today's show:
-Is Andrew Benintendi becoming an elite outfielder?
-Is Jose Berrios becoming an elite starting pitcher?
-Some "Hey, Real Quick" as we compare a rookie outfielder to a veteran who is starting to come out of his funk
-Cody Bellinger has homered in three straight games!
-Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
