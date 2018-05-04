Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7 include Jorge Soler, Albert Pujols

More Fantasy Baseball: Week 7 two-start pitchers | Waiver Wire | Bullpen Report | Prospects Report

Great news, guys! For the first time this season, the Rockies have a full week at Coors Field.

Yeah, but good luck finding one you actually want to use in Fantasy -- well, apart from the obvious Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story, who are all too owned to classify as sleepers.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



But their lineup isn't the only one to benefit. The Angels and Brewers will each play a series at Coors Field, and several of their hitters are represented here, among the top sleepers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13).

As always, all are owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

1 One of the hottest bats in the bigs has the batted-ball data to support a power breakthrough and will get to feast on Chris Tillman, Andrew Cashner and Josh Tomlin this week. 2 With an OPS around .900, Kurt Suzuki is becoming a fixture here, his ownership percentage stagnant because he's a catcher and most Fantasy owners need only one of those. But he has remained the Braves' primary catching option even with Tyler Flowers back in the mix, is doing the same sort of things he did last year and has favorable matchups against the Rays and Marlins pitching staffs this week. 3 The Blue Jays don't have especially favorable matchups this week, but they are facing five left-handers, who Kevin Pillar beat up to the tune of a .336 batting average and .940 OPS last season. He has been a doubles machine in the early going and surprisingly aggressive on the base paths, going 6 for 6 on stolen bases. 4 Often dismissed for his lack of ceiling, Nick Markakis should just as often be celebrated for his high floor, especially now that he's a complementary piece in a top-rated offense. The bats around him are helping his contact skills and on-base ability play up, and it should continue with favorable matchups this week. 5 Eugenio Suarez has been swinging a hot bat since returning from a fractured thumb and had a near-.900 OPS against lefties last year. He's scheduled to face three and is on one of just seven teams playing seven games this week. 6 The Angles open the week with two games at Coors Field and then draw the Twins pitching staff, led by the perpetually imploding Lance Lynn. Ian Kinsler isn't off to a great start, but his still-stellar plate discipline gives me hope he's about to break out. And when he does, Mike Trout and Justin Upton will be right behind him -- literally. 7 Regardless of when he collects his 3,000th hit, Albert Pujols figures to stick in the lineup when the Angels venture to Coors Field to begin the week, having started most of the team's games at first base even in AL parks. Though obviously a shell of his former self, he still has enough pop and makes regular enough contact to make the most of favorable matchups, especially with Trout and Upton hitting directly ahead of him. 8 Domingo Santana has been mostly worthless this season but has also been, somewhat surprisingly, a fixture in the Brewers lineup. And a week with four games at Coors Field is the time to take advantage of it. He hit 30 homers last year, so his power stroke has to come around eventually, right? 9 An impossibly slow start has Aaron Altherr's batting average still hovering around the Mendoza line, but he has turned things around lately, batting .353 (12 for 34) with a homer, three doubles and a triple over his past 10 games. Good time to be facing Derek Holland, Chris Stratton, Ty Blach and Steven Matz in a seven-game slate. 10 The Yankees have favorable matchups as well, going against struggling Red Sox hurlers Drew Pomeranz and David Price before hosting the Athletics for three games. In all, they're expected to face three lefties, and Aaron Hicks hit .312 with a .903 OPS against lefties last year.

Best hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Rockies LAA2, MIL4

2. Angels @COL2, MIN4

3. Cardinals MIN2, @SD4

4. Orioles KC3, TB4

5. Braves @TB2, @MIA4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Diamondbacks @LAD2, WAS4

2. Athletics HOU3, @NYY3

3. Padres WAS3, STL4

4. Twins @STL2, @LAA4

5. Dodgers ARI2, CIN4