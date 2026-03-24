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Streaming pitchers is not for everyone, nor is it for every week. For the most part, you're going to want to start the best ones you have, regardless of matchups.

But there will be injuries. There will be underachievers. There will be havoc wreaked upon those oh-so-brittle arms, and there will be times where your best hope is to turn to the waiver wire.

That's what these recommendations are for. I'll be releasing them every week, limiting my selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

This first week is different because opening day is on a Wednesday, not a Monday, which means not every league agrees on what the first week should be. The default CBS setting is to count the first weekend as its own five-day scoring period, but some leagues prefer to combine it with the first full week for an 12-day scoring period. The good news is that I have streamer recommendations for each setup. The bad news is that if your league chooses the latter setup, the numbering will be off for all future weekly sleepers articles (my Week 3 will be your Week 2, etc.)

A small price to pay to have it your way, I suspect.

Sleeper pitchers for short Week 1 (March 25-29)
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Michael Burrows SP
HOU Houston • #50 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. LAA
Rostered
59%
The Astros have equipped Michael Burrows with a new sinker, and if spring is any indication, the former Pirate is looking to make a leap this year. His first turn is against an Angels lineup that was a distant first in strikeouts last year.
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Shane Baz SP
BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. MIN
Rostered
77%
The Twins lineup is so bad that they have a journeyman backup catcher (Victor Caratini) slotted in at Dh, so even if you're skeptical of the long-awaited Shane Baz breakout (I know I am), his first matchup is one to exploit.
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Matthew Liberatore SP
STL St. Louis • #32 • Age: 26
Matchup
vs. TB
Rostered
40%
Though it's difficult to pin down why, Matthew Liberatore racked up whiffs at a ridiculous rate this spring, delivering a swinging-strike rate near 19 percent. The Rays lineup is looking pretty gross beyond Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda.
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Chad Patrick P
MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 27
Matchup
vs. CHW
Rostered
37%
Chad Patrick was underrated as a rookie -- delivering a 3.53 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 -- and will be asked to be more of an anchor this season. He can't ask for a better matchup to kick things off than the White Sox.
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Grant Holmes RP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 30
Matchup
vs. KC
Rostered
49%
Grant Holmes' spring showed that his partial UCL tear is nothing to hold him back, made most evident by a start against the Pirates in which he struck out nine over five no-hit innings. The Royals could be a breakout team offensively this year, but they finished fifth from the bottom in runs scored last year.
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Will Warren P
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #98 • Age: 26
Matchup
at SF
Rostered
42%
Will Warren wrapped up the spring with a 1.42 ERA and 0.63 WHIP, and while that could prove meaningless in the long run, his matchup against the Giants is a gentle way to begin the season.
Sleeper pitchers for long Week 1 (March 25-April 5)
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Cody Ponce RP
TOR Toronto • #66 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. COL, at CHW
Rostered
60%
Cody Ponce has come back from Korea with a couple extra miles per hour and a new splitter. He backed up his MVP season there with a 0.66 ERA and 0.81 WHIP this spring and probably has the best two-start slate of anyone who might be available in your league.
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Shane Baz SP
BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. MIN, at PIT
Rostered
77%
My bold prediction for the Twins that they'll be the lowest-scoring team in baseball this year, and Shane Baz's other matchup is against the lowest-scoring team in baseball last year. I've never been more of a fan.
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Kodai Senga SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #34 • Age: 33
Matchups
at STL, at SF
Rostered
74%
Kodai Senga reworked his mechanics this spring, and early signs point to him having more velocity and better control. The Cardinals and Giants may not be bottom-of-the-barrel lineups, but they're certainly lacking in star power.
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Michael Burrows SP
HOU Houston • #50 • Age: 26
Matchups
vs. LAA, vs. BOS
Rostered
59%
The hope here is that Burrows' first start against the Angels is so dominant that it makes up for any misfortunes that may befall him in the Red Sox start. Of course, seeing as he's a trendy breakout pick for this year, he may do just fine in that one, too.
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Will Warren P
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #98 • Age: 26
Matchups
at SF, vs. MIA
Rostered
42%
If Warren's first matchup against the Giants is good enough to roll the dice on him coming off a great spring, then a second matchup against the Marlins only helps his case. That lineup looked like it might be OK with Kyle Stowers (hamstring) in it, but not without him.
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Chad Patrick P
MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. CHW, at KC
Rostered
37%
Patrick was pretty good as a rookie and is in line to face two of last year's worst five offense, but I'll caution that both the White Sox and Royals have reason for optimism this year, at least on the hitting side.