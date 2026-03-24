Streaming pitchers is not for everyone, nor is it for every week. For the most part, you're going to want to start the best ones you have, regardless of matchups.

But there will be injuries. There will be underachievers. There will be havoc wreaked upon those oh-so-brittle arms, and there will be times where your best hope is to turn to the waiver wire.

That's what these recommendations are for. I'll be releasing them every week, limiting my selection to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

This first week is different because opening day is on a Wednesday, not a Monday, which means not every league agrees on what the first week should be. The default CBS setting is to count the first weekend as its own five-day scoring period, but some leagues prefer to combine it with the first full week for an 12-day scoring period. The good news is that I have streamer recommendations for each setup. The bad news is that if your league chooses the latter setup, the numbering will be off for all future weekly sleepers articles (my Week 3 will be your Week 2, etc.)

A small price to pay to have it your way, I suspect.

Sleeper pitchers for short Week 1 (March 25-29) Michael Burrows SP HOU Houston • #50 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. LAA Rostered 59% The Astros have equipped Michael Burrows with a new sinker, and if spring is any indication, the former Pirate is looking to make a leap this year. His first turn is against an Angels lineup that was a distant first in strikeouts last year. Shane Baz SP BAL Baltimore • #34 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. MIN Rostered 77% The Twins lineup is so bad that they have a journeyman backup catcher (Victor Caratini) slotted in at Dh, so even if you're skeptical of the long-awaited Shane Baz breakout (I know I am), his first matchup is one to exploit. Matthew Liberatore SP STL St. Louis • #32 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 40% Though it's difficult to pin down why, Matthew Liberatore racked up whiffs at a ridiculous rate this spring, delivering a swinging-strike rate near 19 percent. The Rays lineup is looking pretty gross beyond Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda. Chad Patrick P MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 37% Chad Patrick was underrated as a rookie -- delivering a 3.53 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 -- and will be asked to be more of an anchor this season. He can't ask for a better matchup to kick things off than the White Sox. Grant Holmes RP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 49% Grant Holmes' spring showed that his partial UCL tear is nothing to hold him back, made most evident by a start against the Pirates in which he struck out nine over five no-hit innings. The Royals could be a breakout team offensively this year, but they finished fifth from the bottom in runs scored last year. Will Warren P NYY N.Y. Yankees • #98 • Age: 26 Matchup at SF Rostered 42% Will Warren wrapped up the spring with a 1.42 ERA and 0.63 WHIP, and while that could prove meaningless in the long run, his matchup against the Giants is a gentle way to begin the season.