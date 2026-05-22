Fantasy Baseball Week 10 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Bryce Miller, Merrill Kelly

Streaming pitchers isn't for the faint of heart, but if you find yourself without enough reliable options in a given scoring period, it may be what you need to stay afloat. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Generally, only the top two or three are full-throated endorsements, while the rest are more about making the best of a bad situation.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 10 (May 25-31)
Bryce Miller SP
SEA Seattle • #50 • Age: 27
Bryce Miller is throwing harder than ever and seems to recognize that his fastball is his best weapon again, dominating with 60 percent of them in his latest outing against the White Sox. Even with one start, he'd top this list, but it looks like he's in line for two.
Ryne Nelson SP
ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28
Ryne Nelson has a 2.73 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 in his past four starts, so he seems to have recovered from a two-start rough patch that included a high-elevation outing in Mexico City. Provided he comes through against the Rockies over the weekend, he'll be a fine play against a Mariners lineup that ranks in the bottom third in runs scored.
MIL Milwaukee • #43 • Age: 24
Logan Henderson has now made nine starts in the majors, and only one (April 4 this year) has been a miss. Even if his 10th against the Dodgers this weekend goes sideways, you're not going to do much better than him off the waiver wire.
ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 37
Though Merrill Kelly's strikeouts remain down, he's taken advantage of some favorable matchups to deliver three straight quality starts. He has a couple more of those matchups this week, with the Giants ranking dead last in runs scored and the Mariners ranking in the bottom third of the league.
ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 33
Eduardo Rodriguez's data set is pretty unimpressive and not befitting of a pitcher with a 2.24 ERA, so my hunch is that he's just been taking advantage of some extremely favorable matchups recently. The good news is that he has another one of those this week against a Giants lineup that ranks dead last in runs scored.
Seth Lugo SP
KC Kansas City • #67 • Age: 36
Seth Lugo has been hit or miss this year, with more of the misses coming recently, but he has an optimal matchup this week against a Rangers lineup that ranks third-to-last in runs scored. When he's good, he piles on the innings, which makes him an especially attractive play in points leagues.
CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 26
Andrew Abbott has seemingly righted the ship after a rough start with a 1.29 ERA in his past five, but the walk and strikeout numbers leave something to be desired. He'll be facing a Mets team, though, that ranks in the bottom third in runs scored and is even worse against lefties.
Ben Brown RP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 26
Ben Brown would rank higher if we could trust him to go five innings, which he's done only once in his transition from the bullpen. In a two-start week, though, the cumulative totals should be good enough for a guy with a 2.09 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. Just understand that a win is unlikely.
MIN Minnesota • #52 • Age: 26
Zebby Matthews has delivered back-to-back quality starts since rejoining the Twins rotation. He was struggling at Triple-A but was mixing in his secondaries more down there, perhaps as a developmental matter, and has reverted to a more typical pitch selection in the majors.
Griffin Jax RP
TB Tampa Bay • #22 • Age: 31
Griffin Jax is coming off his best start since joining the rotation and has done a nice job of limiting damage with a 49 percent ground-ball rate. I don't think the upside for any particular outing is high, but he's in line to face two offenses that rank in the bottom half of the league.