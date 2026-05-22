Fantasy Baseball Week 10 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Bryce Miller, Merrill Kelly

Bryce Miller SP SEA Seattle • #50 • Age: 27 Matchups at ATH, vs. WAS Rostered 75% Bryce Miller is throwing harder than ever and seems to recognize that his fastball is his best weapon again, dominating with 60 percent of them in his latest outing against the White Sox. Even with one start, he'd top this list, but it looks like he's in line for two.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 28 Matchup at SEA Rostered 78% Ryne Nelson has a 2.73 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 in his past four starts, so he seems to have recovered from a two-start rough patch that included a high-elevation outing in Mexico City. Provided he comes through against the Rockies over the weekend, he'll be a fine play against a Mariners lineup that ranks in the bottom third in runs scored.

Logan Henderson SP MIL Milwaukee • #43 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. STL Rostered 76% Logan Henderson has now made nine starts in the majors, and only one (April 4 this year) has been a miss. Even if his 10th against the Dodgers this weekend goes sideways, you're not going to do much better than him off the waiver wire.

Merrill Kelly SP ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 37 Matchups at SF, at SEA Rostered 73% Though Merrill Kelly's strikeouts remain down, he's taken advantage of some favorable matchups to deliver three straight quality starts. He has a couple more of those matchups this week, with the Giants ranking dead last in runs scored and the Mariners ranking in the bottom third of the league.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 33 Matchup at SF Rostered 63% Eduardo Rodriguez's data set is pretty unimpressive and not befitting of a pitcher with a 2.24 ERA, so my hunch is that he's just been taking advantage of some extremely favorable matchups recently. The good news is that he has another one of those this week against a Giants lineup that ranks dead last in runs scored.

Seth Lugo SP KC Kansas City • #67 • Age: 36 Matchup at TEX Rostered 78% Seth Lugo has been hit or miss this year, with more of the misses coming recently, but he has an optimal matchup this week against a Rangers lineup that ranks third-to-last in runs scored. When he's good, he piles on the innings, which makes him an especially attractive play in points leagues.

Andrew Abbott SP CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 26 Matchup at NYM Rostered 71% Andrew Abbott has seemingly righted the ship after a rough start with a 1.29 ERA in his past five, but the walk and strikeout numbers leave something to be desired. He'll be facing a Mets team, though, that ranks in the bottom third in runs scored and is even worse against lefties.

Ben Brown RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 26 Matchups at PIT, at STL Rostered 58% Ben Brown would rank higher if we could trust him to go five innings, which he's done only once in his transition from the bullpen. In a two-start week, though, the cumulative totals should be good enough for a guy with a 2.09 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. Just understand that a win is unlikely.

Zebby Matthews SP MIN Minnesota • #52 • Age: 26 Matchups at CHW, at PIT Rostered 47% Zebby Matthews has delivered back-to-back quality starts since rejoining the Twins rotation. He was struggling at Triple-A but was mixing in his secondaries more down there, perhaps as a developmental matter, and has reverted to a more typical pitch selection in the majors.