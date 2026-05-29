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Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight Ryan Waldschmidt, Josh Jung

Best hitter matchups for this week include the Twins, Phillies and Brewers

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Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're often the best you'll find off the waiver wire.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper hitters for Week 11 (June 1-7)
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Ryan Waldschmidt CF
ARI Arizona • #15 • Age: 23
Matchups
LAD4, WAS3
Rostered
70%
While we're still waiting for Ryan Waldschmidt's first home run, he's been killer otherwise and is on one of just six teams with seven games this week. Better yet, four of the opposing pitchers are left-handed, and he's 7 for 16 (.438) against lefties so far.
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Josh Jung 3B
TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 28
Matchups
@STL3, CLE3
Rostered
79%
Josh Jung has been sneaky good at a weak position this year thanks to a sharp reduction in strikeout rate, his .307 batting average being backed up by a .311 xBA. The Rangers just missed placing among the five best hitter matchups, with some of the opposing pitches being Michael McGreevy, Dustin May, Andre Pallante and Joey Cantillo.
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Jake Bauers 1B
MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 30
Matchups
SF4, @COL3
Rostered
65%
Even with Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn back in the mix, Jake Bauers looks to be a regular play whenever a righty is on the schedule, which is true for six of the Brewers' seven games this week. They also have the third-best hitter matchups thanks largely to their scheduled visit to Coors Field.
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J.J. Bleday LF
CIN Cincinnati • #22 • Age: 28
Matchups
KC3, @STL3
Rostered
75%
Some Fantasy Baseballers seem eager to pull the plug on J.J. Bleday, but he's still sporting a .951 OPS and had a multi-hit game as recently as Tuesday. The Reds have the third-best hitter slate this week, with matchups including Noah Cameron, Stephen Kolek, Kyle Leahy, Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy.
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Brandon Marsh LF
PHI Philadelphia • #16 • Age: 28
Matchups
SD3, CHW3
Rostered
67%
Brandon Marsh is nursing a finger injury that doesn't sound like it's going to put him on the IL, so as long as that holds over the weekend, he'll be a great choice to take advantage of the Phillies' second-ranked hitter schedule this week. That's largely because it includes five righties, against whom he's batting .338 with an .871 OPS.
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Spencer Horwitz 1B
PIT Pittsburgh • #2 • Age: 28
Matchups
@HOU3, @ATL3
Rostered
33%
Spencer Horwitz has been on a heater lately, batting .351 (20 for 57) with three homers in his past 18 games, and has to contend with only one lefty on the schedule this week. The batted-ball data leaves much to be desired, but he's hit righties to the tune of a .285 batting average and .842 OPS in his career.
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Carlos Cortes RF
ATH Athletics • #26 • Age: 28
Matchups
@CHC3, @HOU3
Rostered
47%
Carlos Cortes still boasts a sparkling .336/.425/.527 slash line, and he's actually done the majority of his damage on the road, slashing .359/.433/.628 with all five of his home runs. That's where the Athletics will play all six of their games this week, and with only one lefty on the schedule, Cortes should be able to make the most of it.
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Brooks Lee SS
MIN Minnesota • #22 • Age: 25
Matchups
CHW3, KC4
Rostered
62%
We need some Twins who can take advantage of the team's top-ranked hitter matchups, and Brooks Lee seems like a reasonable choice given that he qualifies at three positions, is on a 17-homer and 86-RBI pace, and has been reasonably productive of late, batting .304 (7 for 23) with a homer and three doubles in his past six games.
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Alec Bohm 3B
PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 29
Matchups
SD3, CHW3
Rostered
54%
Alec Bohm has cooled off a bit over the past week, but the larger trend is still positive, seeing him hit .317 (20 for 63) with four homers in his past 17 games. He seems like a good choice to take advantage of an extremely favorable hitter slate in which the toughest matchups are Randy Vasquez and Sean Burke.
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Trevor Larnach LF
MIN Minnesota • #9 • Age: 29
Matchups
CHW3, KC4
Rostered
11%
Consider this one a deep league special. So far this year, Trevor Larnach has been the same middling platoon bat as always, but he's capable of taking advantage of a hitter slate as favorable as the one the Twins have this week, particularly with just one lefty on the schedule.

Best hitter matchups for Week 11

1. Twins CHW3, KC4
2. Phillies SD3, CHW3
3. Brewers SF4, @COL3
4. Giants @MIL4, @CHC3
5. Reds KC3, @STL3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 11

1. Cardinals TEX3, CIN3
2. Guardians @NYY3,@TEX3
3. Orioles @BOS3, @TOR3
4. Mets @SEA3, @SD3
5. Rockies @LAA3, MIL3

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