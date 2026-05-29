Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight Ryan Waldschmidt, Josh Jung

Ryan Waldschmidt CF ARI Arizona • #15 • Age: 23 Matchups LAD4, WAS3 Rostered 70% While we're still waiting for Ryan Waldschmidt's first home run, he's been killer otherwise and is on one of just six teams with seven games this week. Better yet, four of the opposing pitchers are left-handed, and he's 7 for 16 (.438) against lefties so far.

Josh Jung 3B TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 28 Matchups @STL3, CLE3 Rostered 79% Josh Jung has been sneaky good at a weak position this year thanks to a sharp reduction in strikeout rate, his .307 batting average being backed up by a .311 xBA. The Rangers just missed placing among the five best hitter matchups, with some of the opposing pitches being Michael McGreevy, Dustin May, Andre Pallante and Joey Cantillo.

Jake Bauers 1B MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 30 Matchups SF4, @COL3 Rostered 65% Even with Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn back in the mix, Jake Bauers looks to be a regular play whenever a righty is on the schedule, which is true for six of the Brewers' seven games this week. They also have the third-best hitter matchups thanks largely to their scheduled visit to Coors Field.

J.J. Bleday LF CIN Cincinnati • #22 • Age: 28 Matchups KC3, @STL3 Rostered 75% Some Fantasy Baseballers seem eager to pull the plug on J.J. Bleday, but he's still sporting a .951 OPS and had a multi-hit game as recently as Tuesday. The Reds have the third-best hitter slate this week, with matchups including Noah Cameron, Stephen Kolek, Kyle Leahy, Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy.

Brandon Marsh LF PHI Philadelphia • #16 • Age: 28 Matchups SD3, CHW3 Rostered 67% Brandon Marsh is nursing a finger injury that doesn't sound like it's going to put him on the IL, so as long as that holds over the weekend, he'll be a great choice to take advantage of the Phillies' second-ranked hitter schedule this week. That's largely because it includes five righties, against whom he's batting .338 with an .871 OPS.

Spencer Horwitz 1B PIT Pittsburgh • #2 • Age: 28 Matchups @HOU3, @ATL3 Rostered 33% Spencer Horwitz has been on a heater lately, batting .351 (20 for 57) with three homers in his past 18 games, and has to contend with only one lefty on the schedule this week. The batted-ball data leaves much to be desired, but he's hit righties to the tune of a .285 batting average and .842 OPS in his career.

Carlos Cortes RF ATH Athletics • #26 • Age: 28 Matchups @CHC3, @HOU3 Rostered 47% Carlos Cortes still boasts a sparkling .336/.425/.527 slash line, and he's actually done the majority of his damage on the road, slashing .359/.433/.628 with all five of his home runs. That's where the Athletics will play all six of their games this week, and with only one lefty on the schedule, Cortes should be able to make the most of it.

Brooks Lee SS MIN Minnesota • #22 • Age: 25 Matchups CHW3, KC4 Rostered 62% We need some Twins who can take advantage of the team's top-ranked hitter matchups, and Brooks Lee seems like a reasonable choice given that he qualifies at three positions, is on a 17-homer and 86-RBI pace, and has been reasonably productive of late, batting .304 (7 for 23) with a homer and three doubles in his past six games.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 29 Matchups SD3, CHW3 Rostered 54% Alec Bohm has cooled off a bit over the past week, but the larger trend is still positive, seeing him hit .317 (20 for 63) with four homers in his past 17 games. He seems like a good choice to take advantage of an extremely favorable hitter slate in which the toughest matchups are Randy Vasquez and Sean Burke.