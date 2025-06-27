Jacob Lopez SP ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 27 Matchups at TB, vs. SF Rostered 48% Jacob Lopez has been a pleasant surprise so far with three nine-strikeout efforts in his past five and a combined one earned run allowed in his past four. While it's reasonable to wonder if it's a gimmick -- the result of him presenting an unusual look from the left side rather than having quality stuff -- it's also reasonable to predict it'll continue for a couple more starts, even with iffy matchups.

Ryne Nelson RP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. SF, vs. KC Rostered 36% For whatever reason, hitters have a heck of a time squaring up Ryne Nelson's four-seamer, and the more he throws it (generally upward of 60 percent), the better things seem to go. This was true last year, when he had a 3.05 ERA in his final 14 appearances, and it's been true since he rejoined the rotation this year, resulting in a 2.62 ERA over his past seven appearances. He's worth a look with two starts.

Dustin May SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #85 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 79% Dustin May has been less than dominant this year but has worked six-plus innings with greater consistency than you might expect for someone with his injury history. Against a lineup like the White Sox, a quality start is a fairly safe assumption.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 59% The Royals have had such a miserable run offensively that they've fallen into dead last in runs scored, making them a prime choice to stream against. Eduardo Rodriguez has a little bit of cachet right now, too, having recorded double-digit strikeouts last time out and compiled a 2.05 ERA in four starts back from a shoulder issue.

Will Warren SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #98 • Age: 26 Matchup at TOR Rostered 78% Will Warren has had some big strikeout efforts lately and is looking more viable after consecutive starts of six-plus innings. The Blue Jays are a middling matchup, but given the impressive attributes on both his fastball and sweeper, "middling" may be favorable enough.

Max Scherzer SP TOR Toronto • #31 • Age: 40 Matchups vs. NYY, vs. LAA Rostered 74% I had hoped for better in Max Scherzer's return to the mound Wednesday, but nothing from that outing would preclude me from using him in a two-start week either. The matchups could be better, but the Angels are the league's most strikeout-prone team, if nothing else.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. MIN, vs. MIL Rostered 38% Those who listen to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast will know I'm bearish on Edward Cabrera, but you won't get to 10 sleepers every week if you only consider the pitchers who you genuinely like. Cabrera indeed has a 2.36 ERA over his past nine starts, short though they may have been, and his two matchups this week aren't so bad.

Clayton Kershaw SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #22 • Age: 37 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 78% Clayton Kershaw just turned in a quality start Thursday, giving him two in his past four, but judging by his pitch counts, it takes remarkable efficiency to get him there. The White Sox lineup is the sort that could oblige, though I wouldn't place a ton of value on Kershaw beyond Week 15.

Chad Patrick SP MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 26 Matchup at MIA Rostered 69% We'll see how Chad Patrick does against the Rockies over the weekend, but his so-so outing against the Pirates last time out makes me less enthusiastic about using him against the Marlins, another bad (but not as bad) offensive team. His 14 percent swinging-strike rate over his past five outings is reason for optimism, at least.