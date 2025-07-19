noah-cameron.jpg

Wait, didn't lineups just lock Friday? We're already talking about setting them again?

We are if your league opted to treat the first weekend after the All-Star break as its own scoring period. Another lineup lock is coming up Monday, and you need to be prepared for it.

There was another option, though. Your league instead may have combined the first weekend after the All-Star break with the first full week for a massive 10-day scoring period. If that's the case, then these sleepers don't apply to you -- like, at all. Your lineup will remain locked for the period of time in question.

So ... know your league's schedule and act accordingly.

As always, the only pitchers considered for these sleeper picks were those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 2 (July 21-27)
player headshot
Sean Manaea SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #59 • Age: 33
Matchup
vs. LAA
Rostered
79%
Turns out the new sidearm delivery that revitalized Sean Manaea down the stretch last year is here to stay, and he profiles as a big bat-misser going forward. It just so happens that his opponent in Week 18, the Angels, is the most strikeout-prone team against lefties.
player headshot
Noah Cameron SP
KC Kansas City • #65 • Age: 26
Matchups
at CHC, vs. CLE
Rostered
78%
It's one good matchup and one bad for Noah Cameron, but the soft-tossing rookie has been reliable enough to trust in such a scenario, most recently shutting down a tough Mets lineup just before the All-Star break.
player headshot
Ryne Nelson SP
ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 27
Matchup
at PIT
Rostered
72%
Ryne Nelson made the mistake of throwing his fastball less than 60 percent of the time in his final start before the break, a rare departure from what had been a foolproof plan. He had put together a 1.53 ERA in the five starts prior to that one and is a good bet to bounce back against the league's bottom-ranked offense.
player headshot
Trevor Rogers SP
BAL Baltimore • #28 • Age: 27
Matchup
vs. COL
Rostered
64%
Trevor Rogers has regained his fastball this year and is missing bats at his highest rate since his breakout 2021 season. He's not as good as his ERA, but he's liable to convince you otherwise with the most favorable matchup of all, the Rockies away from Coors Field.
player headshot
Jacob Lopez SP
ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 27
Matchups
at TEX, at HOU
Rostered
51%
Jacob Lopez hasn't been quite as sharp lately, but his final start before the break was god enough to suggest the pixie dust hasn't completely worn off yet. He has a pair of favorable matchups in the state of Texas and still boasts an outstanding K/9 rate of 11.2.
player headshot
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. DET, vs. ARI
Rostered
78%
You could, on the other hand, ask for better matchups than the two Mitch Keller has this week, but it is indeed two for a pitcher with a 2.92 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over his past 12 starts. At least in points leagues, it's worth the gamble.
player headshot
Max Scherzer SP
TOR Toronto • #31 • Age: 40
Matchups
vs. NYY, at DET
Rostered
70%
Max Scherzer seems to have moved past his chronic thumb issue for the time being and looked plenty effective in his final turning before the break, striking out eight in what was a quality start. He gets two bites at the apple this week, but with tough enough matchups that he's a gamble better left for points leagues.
player headshot
Matthew Liberatore SP
STL St. Louis • #52 • Age: 25
Matchups
at COL, vs. SD
Rostered
77%
Matthew Liberatore wasn't nearly as sharp to end the first half as he was to begin it, but even so, he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. I'd prefer if the Rockies matchup was in St. Louis, but they're so bad offensively that I'd argue it's a favorable one even at Coors Field. Meanwhile, the Padres rank near the bottom of the league offensively as well.
player headshot
Michael Wacha SP
KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 34
Matchup
vs. CLE
Rostered
73%
Michael Wacha hasn't been his reliable self for about a month, but he's kept the ERA respectable at 3.74. The Guardians offense ranks in the bottom five now, which I'd say makes Wacha's chances of a quality start better than not.
player headshot
Taj Bradley SP
TB Tampa Bay • #45 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. CHW
Rostered
75%
The tradeoff of fewer whiffs for weaker contact hasn't been favorable for Taj Bradley, but he does have 10 quality starts so far. I'd rarely advise using him, but with the White Sox on the schedule, it's something to consider.