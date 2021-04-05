Most teams were able to run their best pitchers out there for opening weekend, which means it's mostly back-end guys lining up for two starts in Week 2 (April 5-11).

It may not be the best development for setting your lineup, but it does make for a more robust selection of sleepers. Five of the 10 pitchers featured here are scheduled for two starts, and a couple of them -- Carlos Rodon and Trevor Rogers -- I was already hyping even before matchups entered the discussion.

Of course, it doesn't mean you have to start them over a higher-end one-start option like Kyle Hendricks or Charlie Morton. But if you have a pitching hole to fill, the selection is better this week than most.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We talk opening day winners and losers, waiver wire adds and Week 2 on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.