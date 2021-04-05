Most teams were able to run their best pitchers out there for opening weekend, which means it's mostly back-end guys lining up for two starts in Week 2 (April 5-11).
It may not be the best development for setting your lineup, but it does make for a more robust selection of sleepers. Five of the 10 pitchers featured here are scheduled for two starts, and a couple of them -- Carlos Rodon and Trevor Rogers -- I was already hyping even before matchups entered the discussion.
Of course, it doesn't mean you have to start them over a higher-end one-start option like Kyle Hendricks or Charlie Morton. But if you have a pitching hole to fill, the selection is better this week than most.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 28
A hard-luck case last year, he should get off on the right foot against the Orioles, and the Rays lineup is also looking vulnerable this year.
Carlos Rodon SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #55 • Age: 28
The matchups give him a chance to show off all the progress he made this spring with the spin rate on his fastball and the development of his curveball.
MIA Miami • #28 • Age: 23
The matchups could be better, but after 29 strikeouts in 19 innings this spring, this emerging bat-misser is worth putting to the test right away.
Logan Webb SP
SF San Francisco • #62 • Age: 24
The Rockies away from Coors FIeld -- and especially in a big venue like Oracle Park -- makes an extra tasty matchup, particularly for a guy who just carved up the Cactus League with his new changeup.
MIL Milwaukee • #51 • Age: 24
There is a question of whether he's equipped to go six-plus innings, and the matchup could be more favorable. But boy, the strikeout potential makes him tough to pass up.
Drew Smyly SP
ATL Atlanta • #18 • Age: 31
He was still flashing the improved velocity this spring that made him a small-sample strikeout sensation last year, so it's not a bad idea to roll the dice on a potential 10-inning week, even if the matchups aren't great.
Dylan Cease SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 25
Dylan Cease adopted some of the same training techniques as Carlos Rodon and saw a similar effect on his fastball late in spring training. We'll give him a pass for that first start against the Angels.
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
Volume shouldn't be a concern for Brad Keller, whose pitch-to-contact approach makes him a quality start machine as long as he's keeping the ball on the ground.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
I think it's fair to wonder how favorable this Indians matchup is and if the rookie will be given a typical innings allotment to begin the year, but you have to like the upside.
SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 30
The Giants have a good track record with reclamation projects like Anthony DeSclafani, who showed well this spring and at least has the one favorable matchup.