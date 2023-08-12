Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 21 (Aug. 14-20). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
M. Scherzer P TEX Max Scherzer P TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|2
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|3
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|4
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|5
|6
N. Pivetta RP BOS Nick Pivetta RP BOS
|
@
|
@
|7
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|8
|9
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|10
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|11
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|12
|13
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
@
|
vs
|14
|15
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|16
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|17
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|18
|19
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|20
|21
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|22
N. Martinez RP SD Nick Martinez RP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|23
|24
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|25
Q. Priester SP PIT Quinn Priester SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|26
S. Cecconi SP ARI Slade Cecconi SP ARI
|
@
|
@