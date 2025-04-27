Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you have an opening or two and could use a streamer off the waiver wire, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 6 (April 28-May 4)
Reese Olson SP
DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 25
Reese Olson had a fair amount of buzz coming into the season, so it's surprising that he's as available as he is, particularly coming off his best two starts of the season so far. He's an easy choice in a two-start week against two offenses that aren't exactly firing on all cylinders.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #46 • Age: 28
Griffin Canning has fared pretty well for the Mets so far, though it's not clear that his plan of attack has actually changed (more sliders overall, but the usage from start to start has greatly varied). Still, he has enough juice for you to run him out there in a two-start week, particularly when the matchups are decent.
SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42
Justin Verlander seemed to take two steps forward against the Angels two turns ago, and it continued against the Rangers over the weekend. He's primed to take advantage of the hapless Rockies well out of their element in San Francisco.
Jose Soriano SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26
A rough start against the Pirates two turns ago got Jose Soriano dropped in a bunch of leagues, such that he's now eligible for this list again, but he's still a hard-throwing ground-ball specialist who's likely to make good on a favorable matchup. The Tigers lineup has overachieved so far -- the bottom half in particular is unremarkable -- so I still consider them to be a favorable matchup.
HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 27
Again, the Tigers still make for a pretty good matchup, and Hayden Wesneski is making some noise here at the start of the season, missing bats at a higher rate with a new, firmer sweeper.
PIT Pittsburgh • #45 • Age: 33
Andrew Heaney has been nothing short of dominant so far, and that was especially true in his most recent start, when he piled up nine strikeouts on 24 swinging strikes. He's faked us out so many times in the past, though, and doesn't seem to have altered much in his approach, so I'd prefer to play it cautiously even with the two starts. They're not the greatest matchups, after all.
JP Sears SP
ATH Athletics • #38 • Age: 29
JP Sears' fly ball-heavy approach is sure to get him in trouble at some point, particularly with the way his new home venue is playing, but he's on the road twice this week, including once in Miami, and has performed reasonably well so far this season.
Tobias Myers SP
MIL Milwaukee • #36 • Age: 26
Tobias Myers' season debut Thursday was a short one, lasting only four innings, but he more or less looked like the same guy from last year, showing no ill effects from his strained oblique. Of course, he was an overachiever last year and may not be worth using in every matchup, but the White Sox make for the very best matchup.
Matthew Boyd SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 34
Matthew Boyd's strikeout-to-walk ratio leaves something to be desired, but his high fly-ball rate can work to his advantage as long as those fly balls aren't carrying over the fence. The Pirates are light on home run hitters (and offense in general), which makes them a fine matchup for him especially.
Chad Patrick SP
MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 26
An unknown coming into the season, Chad Patrick has been surprisingly competent for the Brewers so far, though the low whiff rates suggest it may not last. He'll probably come through against the White Sox, though, and is widely available, being unrostered in nearly 90 percent of CBS Sports leagues.