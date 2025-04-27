Reese Olson SP DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 25 Matchups at HOU, at LAA Rostered 68% Reese Olson had a fair amount of buzz coming into the season, so it's surprising that he's as available as he is, particularly coming off his best two starts of the season so far. He's an easy choice in a two-start week against two offenses that aren't exactly firing on all cylinders.

Griffin Canning SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #46 • Age: 28 Matchups at WAS, at STL Rostered 42% Griffin Canning has fared pretty well for the Mets so far, though it's not clear that his plan of attack has actually changed (more sliders overall, but the usage from start to start has greatly varied). Still, he has enough juice for you to run him out there in a two-start week, particularly when the matchups are decent.

Justin Verlander SP SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 61% Justin Verlander seemed to take two steps forward against the Angels two turns ago, and it continued against the Rangers over the weekend. He's primed to take advantage of the hapless Rockies well out of their element in San Francisco.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 75% A rough start against the Pirates two turns ago got Jose Soriano dropped in a bunch of leagues, such that he's now eligible for this list again, but he's still a hard-throwing ground-ball specialist who's likely to make good on a favorable matchup. The Tigers lineup has overachieved so far -- the bottom half in particular is unremarkable -- so I still consider them to be a favorable matchup.

Hayden Wesneski SP HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 61% Again, the Tigers still make for a pretty good matchup, and Hayden Wesneski is making some noise here at the start of the season, missing bats at a higher rate with a new, firmer sweeper.

Andrew Heaney SP PIT Pittsburgh • #45 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. CHC, vs. SD Rostered 49% Andrew Heaney has been nothing short of dominant so far, and that was especially true in his most recent start, when he piled up nine strikeouts on 24 swinging strikes. He's faked us out so many times in the past, though, and doesn't seem to have altered much in his approach, so I'd prefer to play it cautiously even with the two starts. They're not the greatest matchups, after all.

JP Sears SP ATH Athletics • #38 • Age: 29 Matchups at TEX, at MIA Rostered 39% JP Sears' fly ball-heavy approach is sure to get him in trouble at some point, particularly with the way his new home venue is playing, but he's on the road twice this week, including once in Miami, and has performed reasonably well so far this season.

Tobias Myers SP MIL Milwaukee • #36 • Age: 26 Matchup at CHW Rostered 39% Tobias Myers' season debut Thursday was a short one, lasting only four innings, but he more or less looked like the same guy from last year, showing no ill effects from his strained oblique. Of course, he was an overachiever last year and may not be worth using in every matchup, but the White Sox make for the very best matchup.

Matthew Boyd SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 34 Matchup at PIT Rostered 60% Matthew Boyd's strikeout-to-walk ratio leaves something to be desired, but his high fly-ball rate can work to his advantage as long as those fly balls aren't carrying over the fence. The Pirates are light on home run hitters (and offense in general), which makes them a fine matchup for him especially.