It's not every week I can find five streamer pitchers, much less 10, who I feel good about.
But this week's selection is a strong one. For this week, at least the top seven I'd be trying to play wherever possible. Some of them are among the more popular waiver claims of late, so their names may not come as a surprise, but it just so happens they have the right matchups for you to take advantage right away.
So let's dive in. Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
MIA Miami • #73 • Age: 22
Through three starts, he has been remarkably efficient, pounding the strike zone with such an impressive arsenal that I can't imagine why anybody would choose to sit him in a two-start week.
Tyler Mahle SP
CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25
The fact he has delivered back-to-back starts of more than six innings shows how far he has come with his slider/cutter hybrid, pairing it with an excellent fastball to make him no longer a sitting duck the second and third time through the lineup.
MIN Minnesota • #35 • Age: 31
He was strictly fastball/slider in his first start back from a PED suspension, not revealing the changeup that helped pull his arsenal together last year, but he went six strong against a tougher lineup (White Sox) than he's facing this time around.
Dane Dunning SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #51 • Age: 25
Even with the White Sox going four-man for a five-game week, Dane Dunning made the cut after demonstrating big swing-and-miss potential against two weak opponents. He had some control issues in his third outing but is still worth using given his favorable matchup this week.
SF San Francisco • #34 • Age: 29
Kevin Gausman has been big on whiffs but light on strikeouts so far, going six innings in just one of his first eight appearances. Still, you can expect a healthy strikeout total in a two-start week -- and maybe even a win in that Diamondbacks matchup.
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 29
The Brewers offense has been miserable this year, and Matthew Boyd's increased reliance on his changeup has him in a much more stable place right now.
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 27
The strikeouts just haven't been there for him this year, but his extreme ground-ball tendencies still make him a low-risk play in a two-start week.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #41 • Age: 31
He had some control issues last time out but has generally pitched well this year, averaging a strikeout per inning, and gets a better matchup than he's gotten most of this year, having already faced the Twins thrice.
SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29
He has had more downs than ups this year, but he's coming off a terrific six-inning effort in which he allowed two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts and is facing a Diamondbacks lineup that has struggled to score runs this year.
Kris Bubic SP
KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 23
It's been an uneven rookie season, but he piled up whiffs with his changeup last time out and has his most favorable matchup yet.